Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Increased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 800,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,517 shares of company stock valued at $6,556,584. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

