Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Down 35.9% in July

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 374,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.74. 53,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,523. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 106.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 32.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.