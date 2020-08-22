Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,970,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 43,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,529,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,451,054. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.