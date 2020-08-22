FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FRPH stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683. FRP has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $396.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised FRP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $44,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $69,250. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FRP in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

