GAPS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $403,024.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00004748 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $403,024.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAPS has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00054094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,604.75 or 0.99815394 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000575 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00169603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.