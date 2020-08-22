GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBLX traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 82,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. GB Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc focuses to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company is developing technologies in plant biology, cultivation and extraction techniques, which are combined with biotechnology; and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

