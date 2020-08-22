GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBLX traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 82,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. GB Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
About GB Sciences
