Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in July

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 555.0 days.

Geberit stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $571.11. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $543.83 and a 200-day moving average of $488.73. Geberit has a twelve month low of $395.67 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

