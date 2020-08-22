Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in July

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 555.0 days.
Geberit stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $571.11. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $543.83 and a 200-day moving average of $488.73. Geberit has a twelve month low of $395.67 and a twelve month high of $580.00.
Geberit Company Profile
