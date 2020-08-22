Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 555.0 days.

Shares of Geberit stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $571.11. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131. Geberit has a one year low of $395.67 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $543.83 and a 200 day moving average of $488.73.

Get Geberit alerts:

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.