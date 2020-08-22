GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNFT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

GNFT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $194.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter valued at $353,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

