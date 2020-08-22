Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. Intel comprises about 3.5% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 34,632,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,121,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

