Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000. American Express comprises approximately 4.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 34,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,018,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.15. 2,845,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,777. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.