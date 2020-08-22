Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for about 2.4% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cerner by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cerner by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. 1,201,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

