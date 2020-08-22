Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 2,742 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 12.9% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.