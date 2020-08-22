Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $250,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $287,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $61,625,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,891,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,159,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.