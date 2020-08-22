GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $309,660.14 and $16,770.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,662.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.39 or 0.03373199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.43 or 0.02447466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00516447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00810268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00058061 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00673474 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

