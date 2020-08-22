Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Globe Life posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,638,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Globe Life by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.73. 283,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.