Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,300 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 993,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

GMLP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,497. The company has a market cap of $185.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

GMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

