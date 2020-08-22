Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Position Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 23,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $202.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,044. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.36.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

