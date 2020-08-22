Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 131,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

GTIM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 213,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,293. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $19.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

