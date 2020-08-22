GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

GHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GHG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,607,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 131,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 673.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,579 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

