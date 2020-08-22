GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth $63,958,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 175.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,009,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 13,241,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,691,000 after purchasing an additional 835,287 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

