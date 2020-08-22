GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BMBOY stock remained flat at $$8.49 on Friday. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Get GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S alerts:

About GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.