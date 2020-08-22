GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BMBOY stock remained flat at $$8.49 on Friday. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.
About GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.