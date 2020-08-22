H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on HLUYY. ValuEngine cut H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, AlphaValue cut H. Lundbeck A/S- to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S- stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. 1,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.