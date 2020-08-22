Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,334 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Air Products & Chemicals makes up about 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,906. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $299.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

