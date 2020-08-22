Hamilton Capital LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.14. 602,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

