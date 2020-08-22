Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.09. The company had a trading volume of 328,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $189.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

