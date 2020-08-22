Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after acquiring an additional 723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after acquiring an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 889,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

