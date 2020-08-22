Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,173,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $17,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 446,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after buying an additional 259,760 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 597,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

