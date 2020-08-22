Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.03. 12,614,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,866,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

