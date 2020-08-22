Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $262,758.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,586,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,745,388. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

