Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.22.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,978. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 134.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $273.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

