Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in CoStar Group by 405.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $833.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.15. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

