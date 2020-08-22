Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,305.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,662 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 68,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,296. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.19 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.12.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

