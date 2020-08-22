Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Seattle Genetics makes up about 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,655,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,800,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,737,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 671,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 286,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $4,235,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,345 shares of company stock worth $30,147,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 555,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

