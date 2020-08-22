Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.41. 6,252,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,077. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -174.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

