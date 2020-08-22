Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,226.5% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,248,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.45. 6,353,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,322,083. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average is $130.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

