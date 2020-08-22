Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7,262.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Generac by 212.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,123.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after buying an additional 182,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.71. 583,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $188.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

