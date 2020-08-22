Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $316,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.32. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

