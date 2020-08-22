Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $354,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in General Mills by 27.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.02. 1,786,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

