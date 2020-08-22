Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $434,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after buying an additional 272,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MarketAxess by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.84. The stock had a trading volume of 180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,336. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.58.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

