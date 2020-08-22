Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $493,000 in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,990 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 2U by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 2U by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 799,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. Research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

