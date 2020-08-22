Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $345.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.16 and a 200 day moving average of $310.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

