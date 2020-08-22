Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $621,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 248,088 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $109.30. 1,153,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,876. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

