Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 2,385 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2,087.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109,798 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. 619,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

