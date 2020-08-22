Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,863 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 71.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 599,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

