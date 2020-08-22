Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $2,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,027.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $1,781,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,285,250.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,160,572. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.93. 547,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,351. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $144.20. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

