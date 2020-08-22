Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Docusign accounts for 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakmont Corp purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 6.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 92.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 52.2% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total value of $1,290,967.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,330,432.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.18. 2,963,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,057. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $229.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.71.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

