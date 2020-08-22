Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 1,252 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.69. 413,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $210.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.56.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

