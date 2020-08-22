Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,508,000 after buying an additional 6,836,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,710,000 after acquiring an additional 816,822 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,705,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Repligen by 118,477.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 299,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 388,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,831. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total transaction of $470,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $3,393,897 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

