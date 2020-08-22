Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 2,253 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,621,000 after purchasing an additional 225,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,441 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.60. 355,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,596. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

